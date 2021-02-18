NDEP appoints Falade as new CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc, a foremost Independent, Integrated Energy Company in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Mr. Adegbite (Gbite) Falade as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Falade joins NDEP with 25 years of impactful and extensive experience across multiple sectors and continents in the energy sector. He succeeds the pioneer Managing Director, Dr. Layi Fatona, who in an interim position, had supported the running of the affairs of the company since October 2019.

A First Class (B.S.c) graduate (1995) of Electrical & Electronics Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he also holds an MBA from Warwick Business School, Coventry, in the United Kingdom. Gbite has in the past 14 years served in various Senior Executive positions in the Oil & Gas, Power and Services sectors, with responsibilities for Engineering, Operations, Project Execution, Commercial, Client & Stakeholder Management, Strategy and Enterprise Development.

He was previously the Managing Director and Group Chief Operating Officer at Oilserv Group of Companies based in Port Harcourt. Prior to that, he had served variously as General Manager, Portfolio Development and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Oando Energy Resources as well as Executive Director, Oando Gas & Power. He was also the Petroleum Economics Discipline & Portfolio Lead for Shell EP, Africa.

According to the Chairman of NDEP, Mr. Ladi Jadesimi, “With a nimble and proven technical management, a young but competent operating workforce and a mature Board of Directors, Gbite will be charged with leading the company in a well-charted and structured manner, to deliver the continuation and, indeed, enhancement of our historical steady growth.”

