NCC denies cloned Facebook account

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has denied a clone Facebook account flying round on the social media.

The Commission in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, on Thursday said it discovered a spurious Facebook Account purporting to belonging to it and had since contacted Facebook Team to take down the fake account.

According to NCC, the fraudulent Facebook account with the name: “Nigerian Communications Commission – NCC – Info Zone” was opened by unidentified individuals, ostensibly to deceive and defraud unsuspecting members of the public, some of whom, as it believed, may had inadvertently signed on to the fake Facebook account.

‘‘It is important to emphasize that the official and authentic Facebook account of the Commission is: “Nigerian Communications Commission” with over 192,193 followers and the Commission strongly advises the general public and telecom consumers to beware of this cloned Facebook account, as the NCC has no affiliation whatsoever with it.

‘‘This is a typical case of profile cloning often used to create a fake profile identical to an original one, for the purpose of misleading and defrauding unsuspecting general public.

Members of the public are advised to disregard the Facebook Page and its content in their entirety.

‘‘The NCC, as a responsible organisation, will continue to take measures towards protecting telecoms consumers and industry stakeholders’’

