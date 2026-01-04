Sanwo-Olu promises more transformational projects for Lagos in 2026

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents that his administration will deliver more transformational projects across critical sectors in 2026, including transportation, agriculture, health, energy and the environment.

The governor gave the assurance on Sunday at the 26th Lagos Annual Thanksgiving Service, themed “Grateful for Unfailing Mercies,” taken from Lamentations 3:22–23. The service was held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said his government would not relent in its efforts to drive development in all sectors of the state’s economy, in line with the THEMES Plus Agenda of the Lagos State Government and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the federal level.

He called on leaders at the sub-national and all other levels of government to support the President Tinubu-led Federal Government to ensure that the dividends of democracy reach a greater number of Nigerians.

Commending Lagos residents for their resilience and support, the governor urged them to continue to stand with the All Progressives Congress (APC) at both the state and federal levels. He also encouraged eligible residents to take advantage of the forthcoming electronic registration exercise of the party to sustain the delivery of democratic dividends.

The thanksgiving service was attended by top government officials and dignitaries, including the Lagos State First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and his wife, Oluremi; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde; former Deputy Governor, Mr Femi Pedro; former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Adeyemi Ikuforiji; and Mrs Bimbola Jakande, wife of former Governor Lateef Jakande.

Others in attendance were the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; members of the Lagos State Executive Council; representatives of the legislative and judiciary arms of government; heads of security agencies; as well as political, religious and traditional leaders from across the state.