Yoruba Ronu to Sanwo-Olu: Install Kosoko as Oloja of Lagos

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Dapo Akinrefon

A socio-political group, the Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum, has called on Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to proceed with the installation of the Oloja of Lagos-elect, Prince Abiola Kosoko, who was selected by kingmakers more than four years ago as the rightful successor to the late monarch.

The group, in a statement by its President of the Forum, Akin Malaolu, said expressed worry by the prolonged delay in the government’s recognition and installation of Prince Kosoko as the Oloja of Lagos.

The Forum said Prince Kosoko, a candidate of the Akinsanya Olojo Kosoko ruling house, emerged winner of the selection process in a transparent and undisputed manner and was duly recognised by the kingmakers, led by Alhaja Chief Mutiat Ashabi Abimbola Alli-Balogun, the head of the family.

According to the statement, investigations by the group revealed that “powerful interests” in Lagos allegedly influenced and delayed the government recognition and installation ceremony for reasons it described as “untraditional and unjustifiable.”

“The Kosoko is a royal name with deep historical roots at home and abroad. It is a fearless, responsible and reasonable royal family that should not be treated shabbily by another royal family, or more particularly, by a sitting Oba, considering that King Kosoko once occupied the same throne centuries ago,” the group said.

The Forum added that monarchs installed by the government clearly understood the principle of delineation of duties, which prevents one traditional ruler from encroaching on the jurisdiction of another, regardless of status.

It warned that the Lagos State government should not allow any form of intimidation or interference in traditional processes, stressing that such actions could undermine respect for traditional institutions in the state.

“We are, therefore, calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu to intervene in this matter as a responsible leader. It is incumbent on the governor to protect the Kosoko dynasty and its ruling houses, which remain a source of historical inspiration.”

“Relics such as the war cannons at Iga Idunganran and other parts of Lagos stand as testimony to his determination to defend Lagos. He remains one of the few kings who stood firmly for his domain before the creation of the Colony of Lagos and the advent of British administrative rule in present-day Nigeria,” it stated.