Monarch commends Delta PDP organizing secretary for community development

Ovie of Umiaghwa Abraka Kingdom, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Air-Vice Marshal Lucky Ochuko Ararile (Rtd), has commended the state Organizing Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunday Onoriode, saying the politician has made impact across the state and done the kingdom proud.

The monarch, who spoke when the Ethiope East PDP campaign train for the forthcoming council elections in the state visited him on Tuesday, eulogised his subject, Chief Onoriode for his invaluable contribution to the development of the kingdom.

While commending the good works of Chief Sunday, he said Onoriode is the only organized secretary of PDP nationwide.

“Sorry I have to sound like this. I am not a politician but our son, Okakuro Sunday Onoriode has done noble and his works across the communities in Ethiope East and Delta are viable.

“Indeed you are Awverukere of Umiagwa-Abraka Kingdom and others, especially youths need to emulate you in politics and otherwise,” he said.

Speaking further, the monarch stated that he gives him another Chieftaincy title – The Isio of Umiagwa-Abraka Kingdom and urged to sustain his good works for the kingdom.

