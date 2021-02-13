Mike Tyson is right on Joshua— Oboh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

Last week, we reported a statement credited to former World heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, when he advised the WBO, WBA and IBO champion Anthony Joshua to fix some technical flaws before he meets fellow Briton and WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury in the blockbuster unification fight billed for later this year.

Mike Tyson was asked for his opinions on the fight itself and who he felt had the advantage.

“It’s very interesting, Joshua is a masterful puncher,” said Tyson, quickly adding, “but you can see his punches coming, he telegraphs his punches.

“And that’s just a recipe for disaster if you’re fighting Tyson Fury and you’re telegraphing your punches— to a guy who is 6ft 7in, come on.”

Reacting to Mike Tyson’s advice for Joshua, former British and Commonwealth Light heavyweight champion Peter Oboh agreed with the former world champion.

Oboh said: “I agree with Iron Mike Tyson that Joshua must fix that flaw of telegraphing his punches. He should be more tactical in his approach, lest Fury will send him packing.

“Joshua, unlike Tyson, was a better-packaged, well-polished puncher and a trained textbook fighter.

“But if he wants to take his textbook style against a crafty boxer such as Tyson Fury and he is not careful he could be knocked out.”

He believes Fury’s advantage is his ruggedness: “Fury is more of a street fighter, more naturally dangerous, unpredictably comical than Joshua.”

He said the two combatants could be compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two legendary footballers whose rivalry has set some friends apart as to who was better between them.

“Ronaldo is technically trained, sound and a textbook football player. But Messi is a more naturally-gifted player, who can do magical things with the ball.”

