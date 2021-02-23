Middle aged man tortured to death over missing goat

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

The Chairman of Ushongo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, Mr. Joseph Asawa has ordered an investigation into the alleged torture and death of a middle aged man, one Ordue Akume over a missing goat.

According to a statement issued Tuesday by the Information Officer of the LGA, Mr. Edmund Igbawua, the Council Chairman gave the order Tuesday after visiting the scene of the incidence.

Igbawua in the statement explained that a sibling of the deceased, had allegedly reported to the youths of the community that his goat was missing.

“In the process of investigation, they decided to consult an oracle and according to them, the oracle revealed to them that it was the deceased that stole the goat.

“The accused however denied the allegation but in a bid to ensure that he admitted and returned the stolen goat, the suspects persisted with all forms of torture despite pleas by neighbours and passersby to halt the torture.

“When it became obvious to them that he would not survive the torture, they moved and dump him at a private clinic where he gave up the ghost.

“The Council Chairman who expressed shock at the barbaric act enjoined the police and traditional rulers to effect the arrest of six suspects who are now in police net.

“He also visited the clinic where the corpse was abandoned and moved it to General Hospital, Lessel morgue for further necessary action,” the statement read.

Meanwhile efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful but it was reliably gathered that the suspects were being moved to the state command headquarters in Makurdi for further investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: