Man jumps from 7th floor of 1004 Estate to avoid EFCC, dies

Kindly Share This Story:

*We were not aware of his presence, action— EFCC

By Esther Onyegbula

A yet-to-be-identified man, on Thursday, jumped from the 7th floor of 1004 Estate in Victoria Island, Lagos State, as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, extended their operations to the estate.

Though details of the operation could not be ascertained, it was gathered that the operation was targeted at the activities of Advance Fee Fraud criminals, popularly called Yahoo boys in the area.

An eyewitness said the deceased, who was on a visit to one of the flats, on sighting the operational vehicles of the operatives believed they were out to arrest his host.

The eyewitness simply identified as “Fanny”, said for reasons best known to the deceased, he jumped from the 7th floor not minding the consequences, adding: “Unfortunately, he sustained head injuries and died on the spot.”

READ ALSO:

The incident caused apprehension, but the prompt intervention of law enforcement agents restored normalcy to the area.

Another eyewitness, Fusho Alabi, added: “The officers were not even aware that he jumped. They had successfully apprehended all the suspects they came for and were leaving the premises when the shouts from residents drew their attention to the lifeless body of the victim.”

Confirming the incident, Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, said a young man jumped to his death at an EFCC operations site in Lagos.

“It is true that some operatives of the commission went for an operation at the 1004 Estate in Lagos today (Thursday) and left without incident.

“It was later discovered from residents that a young man in one of the wings of the estate jumped from the 7th floor, probably out of fright, and sustained injuries.”

Also confirming the incident, spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “We recorded a case of yet-to-be-identified young man that jumped from the 7th floor of the 1004 Estate, VI, Lagos, when operatives of the EFCC were on operation at the estate.

“Based on preliminary findings, the deceased was not even a target of the operatives as he was a guest at the estate.

“It was quite unfortunate. We will try and trace his identity so as to relay the incident to the family and take necessary action.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: