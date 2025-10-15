Investigation ongoing after man dies in Delta Estate incident

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

Authorities are investigating the death of 36-year-old Oghenekaro Ugochukwu Bonny, who died on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Delta Marine Logistics and Technical (DMLT) Estate in Otokutu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Eyewitnesses said Ugochukwu had visited family members in Warri to celebrate a niece’s birthday before stopping by a friend’s residence in the estate. According to accounts, a confrontation occurred at the estate gate involving a soldier on duty. Ugochukwu reportedly sustained injuries during the incident and later died.

The Nigerian Army, in a statement issued by Capt. Iliyasu Bawa-Rijau, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, said the soldier involved acted in self-defense during a confrontation with a suspected criminal at the estate gate. The statement said the soldier halted a group attempting to enter the premises without completing required security checks, and the situation escalated into a physical struggle. The injured individual was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Army emphasized the importance of adhering to security procedures and assured that respect for citizens’ rights is prioritized during operations.

Civil society leaders have called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident to ensure accountability. Comrade Israel Joe, a civil rights activist, urged authorities to examine the circumstances surrounding Ugochukwu’s death and ensure due process is followed.

Local police were reportedly notified and are part of the ongoing investigation.