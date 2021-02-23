Linkage Assurance attributes growth to brokers’ support

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Iwunze

Linkage Assurance Plc has attributed its continuous growth and market expansion to good relationships with the insurance brokers.

The company said its focus going into 2021 and beyond will be to strengthen the relationship by continuously providing efficient services and meeting claims obligations promptly.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Daniel Braie stated this at the general meeting of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Lagos Area Council (LAC) hosted by the company in Lagos.

Braie said: “Linkage Assurance Plc recognises the pivotal role of the broker’s community in the growth of insurance business.

“That is why we decided that apart from hosting the national body, we would go a step further to host the various Area Councils across the country.

“So far, we have done this in Abuja, Kaduna, Port Harcourt and now Lagos. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out last year, we would have covered more states.”

According to Braie, Linkage Assurance is still very committed to achieving this objective because of the importance it places on brokers as her strategic partners, as it is committed to delivering on the promises of her vision and mission statements.

He also disclosed that Linkage, from its unaudited result for the year 2020, grew its Gross Premium Written by 28 percent to N8.3 billion from N6.5 billion in 2019.

“The company also achieved profit before tax of N2.5 billion, and paid out claims amounting to N2.4 billion during the same period.

“This would not have been possible without your support for which we are grateful.

“We had the largest aviation treaty in the market last year, and this year we are about the highest in fire treaty. So, we are ready to serve you well,” Braie assured.

