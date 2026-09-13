Troops arrest suspected kidnapper, recover AK-47

By Kingsley Omonobi

BENIN — Troops of the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, under Operation Wabaizigan, have arrested a suspected kidnapper and recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition during a targeted operation along the Benin–Sapele Road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Army, in a statement, said the suspect, identified as Olamide Oyeniyi, was arrested on September 12, 2026, at Obaretin Community while troops were conducting operations to disrupt criminal activities and safeguard major transportation routes in the area.

According to the statement, items recovered from the suspect included one AK-47 rifle, one magazine and eight rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Other items recovered were a Tecno mobile phone, two bags, a torchlight, a music box and assorted charms.

The Army said the suspect and the recovered items were in troops’ custody for further investigation.

It added that efforts were ongoing to establish his links with other criminal elements and determine his possible involvement in kidnapping and related activities along the route.

The Nigerian Army said it remained committed to denying criminal elements freedom of action and ensuring the safety of communities and critical transportation corridors.

It also assured residents of sustained coordinated operations with other security agencies to strengthen security across Edo State.