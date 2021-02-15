Kidnapped NTA reporter regains freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs Chidiebere Onyia, a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), who was abducted on Tuesday in Port Harcourt by gunmen has regained her freedom.

The nursing mother was said to have been released by her abductors in the early hours of Feb. 14.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Onyia was abducted on Tuesday evening at Woji Railway while driving home after work.

Spokesman for the Police Command in Rivers, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed Onyia’s release in a statement on Sunday, described her release as a Valentine gift to her family.

“The Rivers Police Command is pleased to announce the unconditional release of Chidiebere Onyia, a reporter with NTA Port Harcourt, who was kidnapped last week (Tuesday).

“Her release was made possible due to the intense pressure mounted by the command as directed by the authority.

“Her abductors on seeing the red flag and oblivious of the fact that we were closing in on them, however, bowed to the seeming pressure and abandoned her, from where she was sighted and rescued.

“She is currently receiving medical attention and will be debriefed and released to reunite with her waiting family,” Omoni stated.

He said at the time of her abduction, that the command had assured her family, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and civil society organisations of her early release.

According to him, the command keeps to its promise as Onyia regained her freedom at about 11.30 a.m. on Feb. 14.

“The command remains resolute in providing the enabling environment for all to realise their full potential in the state,” the spokesman assured the public.

Vanguard News Nigeria

