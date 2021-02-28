Breaking News
Kano govt closes 4 tertiary institutions over insecurity

The Kano State government has directed the immediate closure of four tertiary institutions in the state, following security challenges in some neighboring states.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Hajiya Mariya Mahmud-Bunkure, announced this in a statement issued on Saturday in Kano.

She listed the affected institutions to include: RMK College of Advanced and Remedial Studies, Tundun Wada and School of Environmental Studies, Gwarzo.

Other affected institutions, according to the commissioner, are: School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Development (SORTED), Rano and Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta.

She advised students of all the affected schools to vacate their campuses as soon as possible.

According to Mahmud-Bunkure, the dates for the reopening of the school will be communicated to the students later by the state government.

The commissioner noted that most of the schools were located along borders with neighbouring states, while some were on highways where they could be target of attack.

Vanguard News Nigeria

