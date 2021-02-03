Kindly Share This Story:

A socio-cultural group of cross-sectorial professionals of Isoko extraction, Enyaharo Isoko, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for upgrading three tertiary institutions in the state to university status.

President of the group, Amos Iwary, said the state government’s decision deserved commendation, just as it urged those criticising the move to have a rethink and engage with the institutions on how to better harness them.

Enyaharo Isoko expressed disappointment over attempts by some of their neighbours to give Okowa’s vision an ethnic colouration in the guise of senatorial balancing and demonise the governor in his effort to provide good governance.

Specifically, it accused a particular ethnic group of stoking tensions with the argument that the Isoko already has a campus of the Delta State University (DELSU) in Oleh and, as such, should not have another institution.

The group wondered why other ethnic group that already have a Federal University of Marine Technology and School of Marine Technology were not contented, but would rather chastise the Isoko, who have a higher population with two higher institutions.

It argued that Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Council has a long history of higher institution that started since the Second Republic in the old Bendel State when Governor Ambrose Alli cited a polytechnic in the town before former Governor James Ibori returned it and which Governor Okowa has now upgraded to university status.

Iwary, who enjoined the other ethnic groups to desist from needless bickering, saying such arguments often scuttled development efforts in the state.

They added that it was why Delta usually lagged behind due to politicisation of issues, and charged Okowa to ignore the sentimental outbursts from detractors and focus on his efforts at making Delta a greater state in all ramifications.

He also urged the Ijaw to challenge representative of Delta South, which includes the Isoko, James Manager, to show the development he has attracted to the state since his foray in the National Assembly 17 years ago.

“Governor Okowa and Isoko people will not be intimidated by the antics of disgruntled elements, who do not have the interest of the state at heart.

“Uzere in Isoko South Council is the largest oil-producing community in Delta State, second only to two others in the Niger Delta region.

“So, bringing a university to Isokoland is a welcome development that all Delta people should embrace.

“A development project in one part of the state should be seen as a win-win for all Delta people and should not breed acrimony in the state,” he stated.

