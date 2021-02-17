IPAC condemns abduction of students in Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The lnter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has condemned the abduction of unspecified number of students of Government Science College Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area, Niger State, describing the action as “barbaric, senseless and irresponsible.”

The condemnation was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the council, Ambassador Agbo Major, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, “Council demands the release of these students to continue their studies as future leaders of the nation. Education is the bedrock of national development, to kidnap and subject these students to inhuman treatment is an assault on our national psyche and security.

“Council feels the pains of these students, parents and school management and pray to God for their safe return.

“It is unfortunate that the abduction happened at a time President Muhammadu Buhari rejigged the nation’s security architecture which was applauded by Nigerians. Council is particularly worried about the psychological trauma these innocent children are subjected to when kidnapped.

“It creates a sense of failure of the government’s primary responsibility of guaranteeing the security of lives and property of Nigerians. The police and other security agencies must wake up to their responsibility of protecting our children in their schools.

“Security agencies should also fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime against humanity and their sponsors to face the full weight of the law. Appropriate security steps should equally be taken to protect the nation’s schools and students from terrorists, insurgents and bandits.”

