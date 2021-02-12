Insecurity: NSCDC tasked to evolve blueprint on securing farms, national assets

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has charged Officers and Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC to come up with strategies that could help in boosting the Agro rangers squad towards securing farms and agro allied investments as well as critical national assets.

Acting Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Hilary Kelechi Madu fsi, confirms this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by the Corps Public Relations Officer, DCC Sola Odumosu.

According to the statement, Madu delivered the minister’s message during his working visit to the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the NSCDC on Thursday.

“He stated that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbsola has implored the Corps Officers and Men to embrace professionalism in the discharge of their constitutional mandate.

“The CG added that the Honourable Minister is solidly behind the Corps, revealing that on the assumption of office, the Minister mandated the Corps to come up with a blueprint in two key areas comprising the Agro-Rangers and the Critical Infrastructure and National Assets to further enhance the efficiency of the Corps.

“He disclosed that the Minister is ready to assist the Corps in transforming the Agro-Rangers and also support the NSCDC to ensure adequate protection of the nation’s Critical Infrastructure and National Assets so as to curb incessant pipeline fires”, the statement added.

The FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Mathias Ohiemi thanked the Acting Commandant General for his visit to the Command. He noted that this is the first time in a long time a sitting Commandant General will pay a working visit to the FCT Command.

Commandant Ohiemi informed the Acting CG that the Divisional Officers of both kubwa and Pyakasa have been very exceptional in discharging their duties.

“Consequently, the Acting CG handed over two operational Nissan Pick Up Vehicles and Motorcycles to the two Divisions to enable them to excel further in their duties”, the statement added.

ACG Aliyu Musa Ndanusa, Zonal Commander Zone O, on his part said the working visit of the Acting Commandant General is a morale booster to the officers and men of the FCT Command.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: