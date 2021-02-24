Insecurity: Allow states to secure its space ― Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Evolution of police central command is inexorable

My second term is not for relaxation ― Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has advocated that all states in the country should be allowed to secure its space.

Akeredolu who doubled as the Ondo state governor said this during his swearing-in ceremony for the second term in office.

The ceremony was held at the international centre for culture and events, ( The Dome) in Akure, the state capital.

He said that “The primary responsibility of any government is the security of lives and property of its citizens.

“We are of the firm belief that it is high time the police central command became devolved to the federating units for effective monitoring.

“We have been relentless in advocating for the establishment of state police. There can be another way if we are indeed serious about securing lives and property.

“It is this incongruity which propelled the southwest governors to form a Regional security Network codenamed Amotekun.

“The ultimate is to convince others to understand that devolution of authority is inexorable. Every state must be allowed to secure its space.

Akeredolu said that Amotekun in the region had done very well in their short time of existence.

“It has been able to work within the law establishing it. Its operations and successes recorded justify its establishment.

The chairman reassured the people of the region of the governors’ readiness to protect lives and property in the states.

“We are not paying mere lip service to this avowal. It is a priority. There cannot be prosperity in an unsecured environment.

My second term not for relaxation

Governor Akeredolu assured the people of the state that his second term in office would not be for relaxation.

“The second term, for us, is not a time for relaxation. We are not under any illusion that it will be easy. We are, however, ready to proceed on the journey with renewed enthusiasm and vigour.

“Though we are yet to reach the set goal, we are confident that this administration is on the right path.

“We will not depart from the trodden path which has earned us affection and deep reverence for the citizenry.

“We shall continue with more vigour, to justify the trust earned by our administration.

He promised that ” we shall, God willing, continue to serve in the best interest of the people. Their welfare will be the central focus under my leadership.

Akeredolu said that his administration in the next four years pursue a totally repackaged programmes christened redeemed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: