I survived three assassination attempts as CAS ― Buratai

By Shaina Abubakar

The immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai on Saturday disclosed that he survived three assassination attempt on his life.

Buratai, who was represented by Major Banjo Daniel at an inter-denominational prayer organised for him by the Olowu Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude on his appointment as an Ambassador and successful completion of his tenure as Chief of Army Staff at his palace in Kuta, Osun state, said he was ambushed by bandits and insurgents three different time.

He added that he took the loyalty and professionalism of the army to survive the ambush, stressing that the army would successfully combat insecurity in the country.

“Buratai told me that as the Chief Army Staff, he was ambushed thrice by bandits and insurgents, it took the professionalism and loyalty of my troop to whisked me out of danger at those times.

“His friendship with Oba Adekunle was divine, it was not predicated on any material gain, it is because their hearts worked together and nothing can ever come in between them.

“I am optimistic that the present service chiefs would consolidate on Buratai’s success and will eventually defeat insecurity across the country”, he said.

While addressing the gathering, Oba Oyelude narrated how Buratai liberated communities in Kuta and Ede in the state by constructing a bridge linking the two town and several villages in the areas.

He also stated that his relationship with the former Chief of Army Staff was not predicated on materialism as thought in some quarters.

“The former Army Chief, after almost a century, returned live to our communities, that is Kuta and Ede by building a bridge to link the road, thereby making it easy for farmers to move their product easily to the market.

“For decades, severally prominent Yoruba politicians have tried to help construct the bridge but it failed, but on bringing the request before Lt. General Buratai, he granted it and ensure it was built. This is enough achievement for me as a monarch. The bridge is almost a hundred years and now the communities have been linked and the villagers are now liberated.

“My support for the army was borne out of the fact that Buratai was a detribalised Nigerian and the most humane to serve as Chief of Army Staff and the nation can only enjoy peace if we support the army to succeed in its quest to battle insecurity irrespective of who is in control.

My pact with the former CAS is divine and not materialistic as some people believe and we will continue to support and pray for the army to succeed”, the monarch said.

