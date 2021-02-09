How LG’s innovative techs offer eco-friendly environment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

LG Electronics said its innovative products are creating more eco-friendly environment for customers.

It explained that its advanced home appliances such as smart ovens and washing machines are integrated with LG SmartThinQ compatibility, enabling users to control appliances remotely and monitor operations.

General Manager, Air Solutions Division at LG Electronics West Africa, Mr Jung June Yoon, said the PuriCare Wearable Mask is an exciting addition to their growing line-up of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits.

He said: “At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we are able to offer solutions that add measureable value.”

He noted that not many air purifiers provide 360-degree air purification but the company’s PuriCare 360° Air purifier does that and more.

Yoon said: “PuriCareMini Air Purifier weighs just 530 grams, 1.17 lbs, so it can be taken anywhere. Equipped with a Total Allergen Removal Filter, the device can handle particles as large as a human hair and as small as ultra-fine dust (PM 1.0).”

Also, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru, said: “LG Tone Free is another product that uses UVnano LED to keep customers healthier. These true wireless earbuds are the ultimate accessory for music lovers and conference callers with a case that clean the earbuds while they’re being charged”.

He also talked on LG ProBake Convection Oven with supreme cooking skills, explaining that the company’s EasyClean feature fills the inside of the oven with steam to make wiping away cooking residue effortless.

He explained that CLOi robot looks like a plug-in space heater on wheels and is set to be digitally unveiled recently at CES, which was among the world’s biggest tech conferences but went virtual this year.

According to Elluru, “LG’s CLOi robot has a built-in motion sensor that shuts it off when people are around, and it is meant for restaurants, corporate offices and retail stores. It can navigate around tables, chairs and other furniture by itself, generally disinfecting a room’s touchable surfaces in up to 30 minutes.”

