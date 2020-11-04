Tech Innovation: LG powers new washing machines with Artificial Intelligence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Electronic devices maker, LG, has unveiled Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive, AI DD, into its washing machines to allow Nigerians experience faster and better laundry results.

According to the company, the new washers are capable of delivering a thorough, and gentle cleaning by determining the weight and fabric characteristics of each load to deliver faster and better laundry results.

The company said the AI DD washer builds on 20 years of advancements in LG’s Direct Drive motor, which delivers both effectiveness and efficiency.

Speaking on its innovative features, it said: “The washing machine not only detects the volume and weight of each unique laundry load but also uses AI and advanced sensors to identify fabric types in each load.

“Using deep learning technology, the washer then compares this information against 20 thousand data points related to washer usage to set the optimal setting for the best results, improving cleaning and extending the life of garments by 18 percent.

“It is able to mixed load of t-shirts and pants different from bedding and delicate and programs the wash cycle to use customized motions, temperatures and times for the best wash. It also takes the guesswork out of detergent dosage by automatically adding the exact amount of liquid detergent and fabric softener customized for each load size at optimal times during the wash cycle for improved results.

“When it comes to drying, the new LG smart pairing feature automatically sends the optimal dryer setting for each load directly to the compatible LG dryer for the best results every time.

To also enhance the laundry experience, the AI DD washing machine supports LG Proactive Customer Care – a smart customer solution that leverages advanced AI to deliver peace of mind and enhanced customer satisfaction, along with improved product performance and longevity. The service can immediately alert users to potential problems before they occur, expedite repairs when they are needed and offer useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.”

As for LG’s TurboWash 360, it delivers the convenience of a shorter laundry day without compromising cleanliness, requiring just 39 minutes completing a full wash cycle with less energy and less damage to fabric. And 3D Multi Spray also helps get clothes clean in less time by shooting jets of water in four different directions simultaneously for more stain-fighting coverage.

For additional user convenience, LG AI DD washers can be managed using voice commands from a connected AI speaker as well as controlled and monitored with the ThinQ mobile app.

General Manager of Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operation, Mr Jiung Park, said: “The combination of ThinQ AI with LG’s proven Direct Drive technology delivers customer benefits that are more significant than anything in the evolution of washing machines in the past century.

“It is this kind of innovation that is required to win the hearts and minds of European consumers who expect nothing but the best in their home appliances.”

He noted that in addition to the AI-powered features, the new LG washer offer complete hygiene benefits with the LG Steam technology which helps to eliminate 99.9 percent of allergens such as house dust mites from clothes using Allergen care option and also reduces the wrinkle by 30 percent for easy ironing using the Wrinkle care option.

Park also said with the innovative washing technologies and AI-based customer service platform, “we are certain that our washing machine with AI DD will exceed all consumer expectations. This washing machine sets a new benchmark for convenience with its larger capacity and customized laundry experience.”

The new washer packed with ThinQ technology allows remote operation of laundry to downloading additional cycle. Users can easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

Kindly Share This Story: