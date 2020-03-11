LG’s new techs to help Nigerians live moderate lifestyle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

As part of its commitment to creating unique brand experience, Electronics makers, LG, has introduced minimalist technologies for enhanced lifestyle.

Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, Mr Hari Elluru, said: “Having less things in a smaller environment can be surprisingly calming, more so when matched with a minimalist lifestyle. This lifestyle can be quite liberating as well but shouldn’t be confused with simplistic living. Doing more with less is about maximizing the at-home experience. Instead of seeing this as a threat, LG views this trend as an opportunity.

Elluru noted that at the just concluded 2020 Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas, the company unveiled its framework for the future of artificial intelligence, AI, development.

“At CES 2020, we showcased the LG ThinQ technology -one that goes a step further by using deep learning to predict and play a proactive role in the user’s life – from a fridge that can tell you when to buy milk, to a dressing room that picks the best outfits for your body type; LG is giving us a glimpse into the future.

“We are creating more personalized solutions that will enrich the lifestyle of our customers. We are focusing on pattern learning to optimize and personalize device functions. LG’s AI uses a concept called experimental learning based on the scientific method. It can develop new capabilities through forming and testing hypotheses to uncover new inferences, enabling them to learn and improve, adding more value to users’ lives”, he said.

In Las Vegas, LG displayed its latest televisions including the 65 and 77-Inch OLED 4K Smart TVs w/ AI ThinQ, and the 88 Inch and 77 Inch OLED 8K Smart TVs.

It also displayed LG NanoCell Smart TVs in 4K and 8K resolution.

LG’s 8K TVs stun with detail and vibrant, lifelike colours that stand as testament to the company’s display technology.

There was also the 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV which delivers 8K Ultra HD resolution with 33 million self-emitting pixels, equivalent to 16-times the number of pixels in a Full HD TV and four-times that of a UHD TV.

LG also brags about the 75-inch 8K NanoCell TV which delivers a total immersive experience thanks to an 8K picture with impressive color, contrast and detail. LG’s Nano Display technology renders sharp images on a truly grand scale. Nano Color filters out impurities to enhance color reproduction and Nano Black advanced Full Array Local Dimming Pro technology optimized for 8K – precisely controls the TV’s backlighting for deeper blacks and greater contrast.

LG’s computer monitors push boundaries and provide the ultimate gaming experiences. At CES 2020, the 38 Inch UltraWide QHD+ IPS Curved Monitor for high-performance gaming; Space-freeing Multifunctionality.

LG Objet is the ideal solution for minimalist designers looking for the perfect multifunctional appliances to free up rooms. This completely unique range delivers clutter-less spaces with its experimental forms. Every piece of furniture in the lineup is built to look aesthetically pleasing, take up less space, and add even more convenience to everyday life. TV screens that can slide over to reveal hidden storage space behind the display and air purifiers that can sit bedside for wireless smartphone charging and somewhere to put the stuff you want close by.

The LG Styler is a great option for your home, and for fashionistas looking for that walk-in wardrobe feel without having to sacrifice a whole room. Just place the advanced Styler next to the wardrobe and see large capacity that keeps clothes fresh and wrinkle-free.

