Gunmen kill policeman, injure 4 others in Taraba

A police officer was reportedly killed, yesterday, as gunmen attacked a Mobile Police checkpoint in Chanchanji village of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Local sources said the gunmen, who rode on motorcycles, opened fire on the police officers manning the checkpoint, killing an officer, while four other passersby sustained injuries in the attack.

It was gathered that the gunmen after killing the officer allegedly made away with his rifle.

A resident of Chanchanji said the gunmen, who came from the Benue State side of the Taraba/Benue border opened fire at a checkpoint mounted by the police, killing one of the officers on duty.

He said: “The gunmen rode on three motorcycles and passed at a high speed heading towards the bridge about 6:50 am.

“After a while, we heard gunshots, but because of the insecurity around here, we did not rush to the area. It was after 30 minutes that we went out only to discover that a police officer was killed in the attack.

“Four other persons, including the son of the Gara of Chanchanji, was injured in the attack.”

The resident also said the Jukun youths suspecting the gunmen might be Tiv people, launched a reprisal on people of the ethnic group in the area, burning two motorcycles and injuring several others, who were on their way to Peva market, which holds every Wednesday.

Spokesperson for the Taraba State Police Command, Reform Leha, who confirmed the attack on the telephone, said: “Yes, one police officer, who was on special duty in the area protecting the internally displaced persons, was killed in the early morning attack

“Four other IDPs were also injured. Those injured are responding to treatment at the Takum General Hospital.”

