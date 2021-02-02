Famous Instagram Skit maker, Gentuu to Join Nollywood

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Instagram sensation and skit Maker, Emuze Clinton, fondly called Gentuu has said one of his goals for the year 2021 is to join the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood

The Edo state born skit maker who was raised up in Lagos, said he has always had the talent of acting which was why he chose skit making as a form of start up, but, this year 2021, he will fully delve into Nollywood.

He said; ‘I have always known how to act, and acting is my talent. That is one of the reasons I started skit making, and right now with the level I have reached, I want to fully join the movie industry this year and boost my personality ‘

The 21years old talented entertainer who has made several video skits to the delight of his huge fan base said his funny mother is one of his sources of inspiration.

‘I have several comic kits, such as ‘Moniker’ which went viral, and my mother has been the major source of my inspiration’ he said.

