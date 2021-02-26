Evercare begins operations of its State-of-the-Art hospital in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

…First-of-its-kind facility will transform healthcare in Nigeria, providing quality, specialist health services to all

Evercare Hospital Lekki, a private multispecialty tertiary care facility, has commenced operations in Lagos.

The purpose built state-of-the-art 165-bed multispecialty, tertiary care hospital is part of the Evercare Group, a leading impact driven healthcare group in emerging markets operating hospitals, clinics and diagnostic facilities across Africa and South Asia.

The new hospital brings Evercare Group’s significant expertise in operating and developing quality healthcare facilities to West Africa, and is positioned to be at the forefront of advanced treatment in major clinical specialties in Nigeria. The facility will offer exceptional patient care and high-quality, accessible services across core medical, nursing and surgical services that are in line with global standards and available to all.

Evercare’s facility is equipped and designed with modern state-of-the-art infrastructure and diagnostic services, with core focus specialties including: Mother & Child Services, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopedics, Critical Care & Emergency Medicine. The team is comprised of a mix of highly skilled local and international full time and visiting consultants, setting a benchmark that will enhance the long-term sustainability of the country’s healthcare ecosystem for both patients and practitioners.

As Evercare Hospital Lekki opens its doors, the hospital is already on the panel of the leading HMOs in Nigeria including Axa Mansard, Avon HMO, Oceanic Health, Leadway Health, and Bastion HMO. In addition to adding more local payors on a rolling basis, Evercare Hospital Lekki is also in the process of finalizing agreements with leading international health insurance providers.

“Quality is at the core of Evercare Hospital Lekki’s healthcare mission,” says Rajeev Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer of Evercare Hospital Lekki. “At Evercare, we will constantly innovate to ensure delivery of best-in-class standards of patient safety, clinical excellence, and outstanding clinical outcomes. Our dynamic and passionate team of caregivers will ensure an unparalleled patient experience as we have a philosophy of ‘patient first’ and are always available to cater to healthcare needs. We look forward to embarking on our journey to transforming healthcare.”

Massimiliano Colella, CEO, Evercare Group, added: “Our goal at the Evercare Group is to create a long-term blueprint for the healthcare sector and support the advancement of medical care across Nigeria. Evercare Hospital Lekki brings first-class healthcare services to the people of Nigeria and will reduce the need for Nigerians to travel overseas in search of quality medical care. We are making specialty and sub-specialties available and will elevate the standards of service delivery. Our aim to build a sustainable future to provide world-class healthcare facilities in emerging markets and one of our key missions is to invest in local resources to help them expand their reach to help communities in need.”

The new hospital is part of the Evercare Group, which is wholly owned by the Evercare Health Fund, a US $1bn emerging markets healthcare fund managed by TPG. The construction and opening of Evercare Hospital Lekki exemplifies the ways in which Evercare benefits from the healthcare investing experience of TPG’s global team and the impact investing expertise of The Rise Fund. The Rise Fund’s investment in Evercare, alongside other leading impact investors and global development finance institutions, is playing a critical role in addressing systemic underinvestment in Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure while remaining committed to delivering measurable, long-term impact.

“It is an exciting time for us to work collectively to offer Nigerians superior healthcare options that meet local needs and build the country’s response in tackling diseases,” commented Jide Olanrewaju, Partner at TPG Growth, Africa. “Evercare Hospital Lekki, and its best-in-class facilities, are a great example of how impact investment can address crucial funding needs in the march to bolster Nigeria’s medical ecosystem and its economy. We are deeply proud of the hard work that has culminated in the opening of Evercare Hospital Lekki and we wish our colleagues continued success as we work together to improve healthcare in Nigeria.”

Evercare Hospital Lekki has a strategic focus of employing and retaining local talent while also developing skill sets through international expertise. This commitment is to ensure a highly experienced, well-rounded, and diverse team, poised to support the advancement of medical care across Nigeria. Evercare underscored its mission by appointing Tosin Runsewe as the Chairman of Evercare Hospital Lekki while construction was underway in 2020. Runsewe is the Founder and CEO of AfyA Care, an integrated healthcare company that seeks to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible within sub-Saharan Africa.

