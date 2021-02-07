Eschew cyber crimes, secret cult activities, UNN VC cautions matriculants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Charles Arizechukwu Igwe, on Saturday warned the matriculating students of the institution to shun cybercriminalities and any form of cult-related activities or face expulsion.

The VC who equally warned the students to eschew other vices capable of jeopardizing their academic dreams advised them to be studious so as to guarantee a bright future for themselves and make their parents proud.

He made the call while addressing students admitted into the 2019/2020 academic session during the 46th matriculation ceremony of the institution at its main campus in Nsukka, Enugu State.

While urging the students to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as issued by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, he added that his administration has introduced new guidelines and rules to make the campuses safer for everyone.

He also said ” Our students are expected to live in harmony with other members of the university community, which includes fellow students and staff of the university. This can be achieved through mutual respect and tolerance of others whose choices, looks, habits and ways of life may be different from ours.

“In addition to good grades, you are expected to abide by the rules and regulations and laws of the University and wider society. One of such regulations, which you must all be mindful of, is the regulation on secret cult activities. As a warning, the University of Nigeria has a policy of zero tolerance on cultism. Therefore, any student caught indulging in secret cult activities would be expelled and handed over to the police for prosecution.

“It is also important to advise you all to desist from other forms of crime. The tempting and trending crime known as cybercrime is worthy of mention at this point. The commonest form of this among students is Internet fraud or what is generally referred to as “Yahoo Yahoo.” May I also remind you to desist from abuse of drugs,” part of the statement read.

Some of the new students who spoke to Vanguard including Stanley Hyacinth of the Political Science Department, and God’s-Favour Ezeuchu of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, among others, expressed their happiness for gaining admission into the first indigenous university in Nigeria.

They promised to live up to expectations by being studious and by avoiding every distraction capable of marring their academic dreams in the university.

