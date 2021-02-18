EndSARS: Youth Rep, Fasipe demands N50m damages, apology from Kolawole over false accusations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Youth representative, in the Police Brutality panel set up by the Ondo State government, Oluyemi Fasipe has taken legal action against one Mr Olawunmi Peter Kolawole who accused Fasipe of being financially induced by the Ondo State Government to end the EndSARS protest in the State.

Oluyemi Fasipe, popularly known as Yemie Fash, sued Olawunmi (@biggy_orobo) for 50 million naira after Olawunmi failed to retract a tweet in which he allegedly accused Yemie Fash on social media of using EndSARS protest to get funding from Ondo State Government

Olawunmi had in a series of tweets alleged that Yemie Fash took the EndSARS protests to Ondo government house to get funds, he also accused him of monetizing the Clean Akure campaign in Ondo state, tweets he had since deleted.

But reacting to the tweets, Yemie Fash had given Olawunmi, also known as, Biggy_Orobo on Twitter, 24 hours to apologise and retract his statement but Olawunmi merely deleted the tweets without given any retraction.

Also read:

Yemie Fash, in a tweet thread, noted that Olawunmi had apologised in private but refused to do same on the platform that he used to defame his person.

Yemie Fash wrote, “After waiting for more than 72hours for Olawunmi Peter Kolawole, @biggy_orobo to retract his false allegations against me, I have instructed my lawyer to take legal action against him for falsely accusing me of using the #EndSARS protest to get funding from Ondo State Government.

“Let it be on record that I told @biggy_orobo on Sunday, 14th of February when he called me that he should go and retract the false accusation against me on Twitter and apologize there since he used the same platform to defame my person.

” Let it also be on the record that I made my position on this matter known to the public on Monday, 15th of February 2021, and gave @biggy_orobo 24hours to retract his malicious allegation against my person on Twitter and apologize accordingly.

“You can not defame me on social media and call me to apologize in private. The #EndSARS movement and protest is not a joke, I have been on the #EndSARS campaign since 2017 and contributed so much selflessly and without collecting any form of compensation from anyone. @yemiefash tweeted

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: