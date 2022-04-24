By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A Child Protection Specialist, Osim Usim has demanded a public apology from Operation Safe Haven, OpSH keeping the peace in Plateau State (also known as Special Task Force, STF) over what he termed as his unlawful arrest and defamation of character by the body.

Usim, a Jos based legal practitioner wants the public apology in print and electronic media saying he would take legal means to seek redress if the OpSH fails to do so.He stated that he was paraded alongside four others and that “STF Commander misinformed the world that his men busted a child trafficking syndicate operating in Jos and arrested one lawyer Osim Jones Usim who facilitated the sales of a child belonging to one Sandra Ishaku.”

In a letter titled “Demand for retraction and public apology over a report of busting a child trafficking syndicate by special military task force” addressed to the STF Commander, a copy made available to journalists in Jos, if STF ignored his friendly demands, he will have no option than to take a step to remedy their wrongful allegation and enforced his rights that have been infringed upon by their action.

He stated, “I went to STF Operation Safe Haven headquarters in the company of Okechukwu and Okwudiri, sons of Madam Rose who they said was arrested from her home. On my arrival, the STF commander detained me and paraded me and four others before journalists at gunpoint that his men busted a child trafficking syndicate.”

The lawyer further explained he was charged by the Police in charge No. PLD/J74C/2017 for criminal conspiracy and child trafficking with four others before a court as accused persons but the court in his wisdom quashed the charge against me and I was discharged along with four others accused.

He stressed, “It is with pains in my heart that I have decided to write to demand for a retraction of the news report and public apology having waited since 2018 for the STF commander to go back to the media to tell the world that there is no truth in the allegation against me and that the charge has been quashed by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

Usim lamented that he has lived with suspicion, stigma, denials from colleagues, ostracization, insults, and gossip which have affected him and his family since 2017 till date and he cannot continue to bear the disadvantages imposed on him by the STF hence the apology demand.

However, the spokesman of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa, at the time of this report, said he was not aware of the incident or the letter.