Delta LG Polls: APC decampees drums support Jite Brown

Some members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Udu has defected to the People’s Democratic party PDP ahead of the Delta State Local Government elections slated for March 6 2021

The PDP Chairman in Udu Hon. David Siloko who received the decampees led by David K Omuta ward Secretary, Ese Kaptor Financial Secretary, Brain O Bezi Unit Secretary during ward to ward campaign assured them of the party total support while noting that PDP is the only political party that is campaigning in the local government for the forthcoming elections.

The Director General of the Campaign Organisation, Chief Vincent Oyibode appreciated the wards and units’ chairmen for the good job done in their respective units in ensuring that all the party candidates are delivered victoriously, and assured them of a collective partnership in all their activities.

Brown, the Chairmanship Candidate of PDP while appreciating the people for their efforts and strengths toward the campaign to secure victory for the party promised to do more for the people of Udu if elected .

He urged all PDP members to secure their votes so that the party will come out victorious come, March 6.

The state party Chairman Hon Barr Kingsley Esiso also joined the Udu PDP Campaign.

In the various wards visited, the electorates promised to vote massively for the Hon. (Chief) Jite Brown and the 20 Councillors to further consolidate on Jite’s previous achievements.

