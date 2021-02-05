COVID-19: Anambra govt to impose curfew, civil servants work from home

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu – Awka

The Anambra State Government has announced the introduction of curfew in the state to help check the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The curfew which will last from 9pm to 6am daily, will start on Monday, 8th February, 2021 until further notice.

Announcing the new COVID-19 preventive measures, the Secretary to the state government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, said Governor Willie Obiano has directed that civil servants in the state, from grade level 1 to 12 should work from home until further notice, with immediate effect.

Professor Chukwulobelu also announced other measures the state government is taking to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Part of the statement reads “The state government has activated and made operational mobile courts to try COVID-19 protocol offenders, beginning from Monday, 8th February, 2021.

“Also, the state COVID-19 Task Force, including the Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Trade and Commerce have been empowered to increase their hospitals and markets surveillance, and to close immediately, any hospital (private and government owned), and markets that do not comply with COVID-19 protocols in their operations.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: