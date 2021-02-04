Breaking News
Translate

Buhari reappoints Joseph as NAIC MD

On 8:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19: We have confidence in Buhari — Sultan, Muslim clerics
President Muhammadu Buhari addressing the abducted students in Katsina, December 18th, 2020. PHOTO Bayo Omoboriowo

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Mrs Folashade Joseph as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) for a second term.

The reappointment takes effect from April 11, according to a letter signed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

READ ALSO:ECOWAS Youth Parliament honours Kogi-born activist, Okai Austin

Nanono, in the letter, stated that Joseph’s reappointment was based on her hard work, dedication, commitment, service delivery and contributions to the progress and uplift of the corporation.

The minister urged Joseph to use her reappointment to bring to bear her wealth of experience in driving the activities of the corporation, in accordance with its mandate, enabling act and subsisting laws.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!