Brave locals repel bandits in Kaduna hamlet

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Brave locals have repelled bandits who attacked Gidan Maikudi hamlet, a herders’ settlement in Kerawa ward of Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

The bandits attempted to kidnap residents of the hamlet, but had to run when they met a stiff resistance

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said local vigilantes in the community mobilized to repel the attack, and in the ensuing gunfight, beat back the bandits who withdrew with several casualties.

However one resident, Alhaji Maikudu Husaini, was shot dead during the skirmish. His brother, Nafiu Husaini, also succumbed to gunshot wounds as he was rushed to hospital.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain while offering his condolences to their families.

Security agencies will sustain patrols in the general area.

Vanguard News Nigeria

