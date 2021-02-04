BOI reiterates commitment to partnering indigenous firms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Bank of Industry, BOI, has said it will continue to support indigenous firms in their bid to transform the nation’s technological and engineering landscape for job creation to harness the creative talents of youths across the country.

Divisional Head (Large Enterprises) of BOI, Mrs Ebehi Ehi-Omoike stated this while touring the factory and facilities of engineering facilities of Zeetin Engineering Limited in Idu Industrial Layout, Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“As a bank, we encourage a lot of local content development in things like this. I’m very impressed, extremely impressed both by the equipment you have here; there is a lot of investment that has gone into play here. This is a very extensive spread. Your Managing Director and the whole team generally have done a lot. It’s very impressive.

“We need to stop importing; because we don’t have a lot of foreign exchange as a country to keep importing. We need to start exporting using a lot of what we can create here locally and also generally creating more jobs,” Ehi-Omoike said shortly after touring the facility.

According to her, the investment bank would support the engineering firm to empower a lot of youth, such that “they will occupy their minds because they can get equipment fabricated. So, instead of getting involved in nefarious activities to raise funds, they will actually have a clear way of showing their creativity and also getting paid for it.”

While commending Zeetin for taking up the challenge to manufacture Nigeria’s first automobile engine, Ehi-Omoike believes that the initiative “is definitely a step in the right direction; a spinner on all sides”, and a potentially major foreign exchange earner for the country.

Ehi-Omoike, who was accompanied by Femi Shittu, Group Head of Engineering and Technology group of the BOI’s Large Enterprise division, described BOI as a bank that “touches businesses that touch lives”, and promised to engage Zeetin to explore possible areas of support.

“That is why we are here and having this tour. We will have further engagements with Zeetin,” she assured.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Zeetin Engineering Limited, Azibaola Robert, said that the only thing our country Nigeria needs is doing things right and encouraging its people to push the boundaries.

“Engineering and technology is not hypnotism. Every country in which dares can achieve technological advancement. Everywhere, technological advancement starts by private initiative. I am happy to be part of that private initiative at Zeetin,” he said.

Zeetin Engineering specialises in precision engineering and innovative solutions in all kinds of metal works including spares for the automotive, aeronautics, and oil and gas industries.

Vanguard News Nigeria

