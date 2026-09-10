France says ‘will not support’ Infantino in FIFA election

FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on during the award ceremony at the end of the ASEAN Championship Cup 2026 final football match between Vietnam and Thailand in My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)

France will not support the candidacy of Gianni Infantino, who is running for a new term as FIFA president in March 2027, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Thursday.

The FFF is aligning itself with the position of other European federations such as Belgium, Italy, Scotland, Sweden and Wales, who have also publicly withdrawn support for Infantino.

FIFA confirmed last weekend that Infantino will stand in the FIFA presidential election next March, despite the backlash over his now-abandoned plan to bring private investment into the men’s and women’s World Cups.

At this stage, the 56-year-old Swiss is the only candidate.

“We believe that the trust placed in the FIFA president has been betrayed, and that the way in which the governance of world football is envisaged no longer reflects us,” FFF president Philippe Diallo said in a statement.

“That is why, by a unanimous decision of its members, the French Football Federation has decided to withdraw its support for Gianni Infantino’s candidacy for the FIFA presidency.”