Iran reports world’s largest gas discoveries since 2025

President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran has recorded the world’s largest volume of newly discovered gas since 2025, with combined discoveries at the Takht and Pazan gas fields reaching 17.5 trillion cubic feet.

This is according to a report on Thursday by TV BRICS, a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) partner.

The figure covers gas discovered at the two fields since the beginning of 2025, making Iran the world’s leading country in terms of gas discoveries over this period.

The Takht gas field, located in southern Fars Province in southern Iran, accounts for 7.5 trillion cubic feet of gas in place, of which 5.5 trillion cubic feet is estimated to be recoverable.

Iran plans to expand exploration activities in view of the country’s hydrocarbon potential.

According to officials, part of Iran’s exploration capacity will be focused on the country’s north-eastern, northern and north-western regions.

The planned expansion is intended to support further exploration and the identification of additional hydrocarbon resources across Iran.

(TV BRICS/NAN)