Bandits kill 23 persons in Kaduna — Commissioner

Bandits have killed 23 persons in attacks across five local government areas of Kaduna State within 24 hours, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan has said.

Aruwan, in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday, said the attacks occurred in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru Local Government Areas.

According to him, reports from security agencies disclose that the attacks on soft targets in the five local government areas occurred around Kaduna State’s borders with neighbouring states.

“In Birnin Gwari LGA, 10 citizens were killed by bandits in an attack on Ungwan Gajere, Kutemeshi Ward, three persons were injured in the attack.

“In Igabi Local Government Area, bandits shot one person dead between Sarkin Baka and Dankyawai village, near Gidan Kurmi.

“In Giwa local government area, armed bandits invaded Janbaba village, one person was shot dead.

“In Kishisho village, Kauru Local Government Area, gunmen suspected to be from a neighbouring state killed five persons.

“In Chikun Local Government Area, five citizens were killed by bandits in Gwagwada-Kasaya village in Kunai Ward.

“Similarly, in Agwa, Chikun LGA, one person was shot dead in an attack by bandits.

“Also in Chikun Local Government Area, one bandit was killed near Bugai, when members of the community repelled an attack,” he said.

The commissioner said that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai had expressed sadness over the attacks, condoled with the families that lost their loved ones and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, air platforms of the Nigerian Air Force were trailing and engaging bandits in some locations in Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs.

The commissioner said residents would be briefed upon the receipt of operational feedback.

