Appointment: Reps set up joint C’ttee to screen new Service Chiefs

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Sequel to the appointment of the new Service Chiefs and the subsequent letter to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari to give their nod to it, the House of Representatives yesterday set up a joint committee to screen the new appointees.

The committee is made up of 40 members of the House.

Members of the committee were announced by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila at Wednesday plenary.

The members of the committee included the Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of Standing Committees on Defence, Army, Air Force and Navy among others.

Recalled that the new Service Chiefs included Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air staff.

In the letter addressed to the speaker, Buhari had requested that the appointees be screened in line with the provisions of extant laws.

“In compliance with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. Cap A20 Laws the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the House of Representatives, the appointment of the under listed officer as the Chief of Defence Staff and Services Chiefs of the Armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I hope that the Honourable House will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner,” Buhari said in the letter.

