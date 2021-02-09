APC registration will improve job creation – Ogbonnaya Onu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the data that will be generated from the ongoing All Progressives Congress, APC, revalidation and registration of the party’s membership will help to improve job creation in Nigeria.

He therefore urged Nigerian youths to join the party in mass, stating that it was only the ruling party that has concrete programmes for the younger generation.

Onu noted that youths were the treasures of the nation and far more valuable than all the country’s natural resources, adding that with youth’s embrace of the party, they will join hands with the older men and women to build Nigeria of their dream.

Onu made the remarks when he revalidated his APC membership in unit 003, Obiozara ward one, in Ohaozora local government area of Ebonyi state, on Tuesday.

He said that the revalidation and registration of the party’s membership became necessary because the party was growing and needed data of its old and new members to help the party make provisions and projections of its spread and growth.

He stated that despite the few crises generated by the ongoing exercise, the party has the mechanism of resolving conflicts, which he said was the strength of the party.

“APC has the mechanism to resolve conflicts and any human organization must have conflicts, but the key thing is that APC has the mechanism to resolve these conflicts and we are very confident that wherever there are such conflicts at this initial stage, as revalidation and registration exercise proceeds, definitely we will get them resolved.

“The revalidation and registration is very important because the party is growing and you know the APC was registered in 2013, many people don’t know that we are barely seven years old as a political party and as we are growing there is the need from time to time to have the revalidation because there are those who were members before but are no longer members and new people are coming into the party.

“I call on young people, the youths in Nigeria; because the future belongs to them and the youths are the treasures of Nigeria. I’ve said it that all our natural resources, Gold, Silver put together, the youths are far more valuable. We are lucky that the bulk of our nation is made up of young people. So I would like to call on the young people to come into APC, because this is a political party that means well for the nation, so that the young and the old, men and women, working together, we’re going to build the Nigeria of our dream.

“This will be very good for us so that we should be able to find jobs for all those who want to work and we should be able to have enough money in the pockets of Nigerians to fight and defeat hunger and also poverty. Mr. President has made promise that in ten years, 100 million Nigerians will be moved out of poverty,” Onu said.

