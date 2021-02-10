APC registration, revalidation: Sule warns against discrimination, revalidates his membership

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has warned against discrimination against those decamping from other parties to APC saying the party belong to all Nigerians.

He also said the the ongoing exercise would will offer the party brighter chances and send opposition out of the political arena in 2023

Governor Sule stated this in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Areas of the state while flagging -off the registration and revalidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership exercise in the state.

Performing the exercise at his polling unit 002 motor park in Gudi Station,. Sule allayed the fear that APC was factionalized in Nasarawa

adding, I don’t have issues with my immediate predecessors, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and Abdullahi Adamu..

I want to make it abundantly clear that the three of us are in good cordial relationship, hence APC in Nasarawa State is united.”

According the governor, APC would be the only political party in the state as the opposition especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where there was mass exedus of their members from the party to the ruling APC.

Governor Sule called on supporters of All Progressives Congress to work towards the sustenability of the gains recorded so far in the country at large and the state in particular especially now that membership registration and revalidation was on.

In their saparet remarks, Senator Tanko Al-Makura and senator Abdullahi Sule called on all supporters of APC in the country and Nasarawa state state to ensure full participation in the exercise by registering or revalidating their membership of the party and as well mobilise for the exercise.

Meanwhile the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has revalidated his APC membership at Galadima B polling unit of Umaisha ward, Toto Local Government Area of the state.

Balarabe while revalidating his membership advised those involved in the registration and revalidation exercise not to discriminate against people who might want to join the party as well as among APC members.

The speaker said that with the registration exercise, it would give a lot of Nigerians who are not uptill 18 years when the last exercise was held in 2014 as well as people who defected from other political parties an opportunities to register with the APC.

“APC is for all Nigerians, I advise that anyone that want to register should be given the opportunity, there should be no discrimination. Don’t say this person belong to this camp or the other camp.

“As the present exercise will give an opportunity to those who are not up till 18 years when the last registration was held in 2014 an opportunity to register.

“It will also give an opportunity to those that defected from other political parties to register with the party.

