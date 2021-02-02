APC registration: Imo Speaker urges oppositions to join party

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The speaker of Imo state House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem, yesterday asked the members of the opposition to take the advantage of the ongoing registration exercise of the members of the All progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state and across the country so as to be registered officially as a member.

Emeziem spoke in Owerri, on the APC registration exercise adding that it was an opportunity for the opposition members to join in the party as well as contribute the building up of good governance in the state.

His reason was that “Participation in the ongoing registration exercise is a golden opportunity for the people to queue into the mainstream of governance as well as further enhance their chances of benefiting the dividends of democracy from the ruling government both at the state and federal levels.”

He further highlighted that “It is an obvious fact that APC as a party has demonstrated genuine intention to ensure the general welfare of the people through the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodinma here in Imo State.

“And from what we have seen so far in terms of developmental and infrastructural achievements particularly under this present Imo government, it is only proper and germane to encourage all Ndi Imo to join APC and the ongoing nationwide party registration and revalidation exercise is the best avenue to do so.

“Also as a people who desire dividends of democracy from the government, joining the ruling party remains the ideal thing to do now. And I want to use this opportunity to call on the entire Onuimo people who are my immediate constituents, the Okigwe zone and the Imolites in general to participate actively and massively in the exercise.

“I have also urged my colleagues in the House to do their best in mobilizing their constituents in their large number to participate in the exercise too. Just as I have also urged all my loyalists to ensure that every living soul in their respective areas is not left out in the exercise.

“So, it is expected that while old members should revalidate their membership status, every other person including those in other political parties especially those my loyalists who are still in APGA, APDA and UNPP should see reasons to register and join APC.

“As for the exercise, I don’t expect anything less than it is generally successful because I can count on the capacity and capability of our governor to ensure the smoothness of the exercise in the state.

“And for those who are believing that APC will go out of power in the near future, I want to state categorically that APC has come to stay and is poised to deliver sustainable developmental projects for the good of Imo people and Nigerians at large.”

“This is aside from the fact that all genuine leaders and stakeholders of APC in Imo are committed to using it in making a clear statement that Imo is APC whole and entire.

“And I also know that Imo people will also want to use the opportunity to show that they have all embraced Governor Hope Uzodinma government based on its achievements so far,” Emeziem said.

