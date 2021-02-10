Agege LG launches Youth Deradicalisation Programme

Kindly Share This Story:

Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State has launched a deradicalization programme to curb youth restiveness and violence in the community and foster a civic culture among the younger generation.

Egunjobi in an interview with newsmen at the launch on Wednesday said the programme was borne out of his administration’s commitment to the fight against crimes and eradicate youth aggression and violence synonymous with the area.

The Council chairman stated that the intractable activities of the infamous Awawa cult gang and the attack on two police stations located in the community by hoodlums in the aftermath of EndSars protest were wake-up calls for his administration.

He said the council embarked on the deradicalisation programme to rededicate itself to the issue of crimes besetting the area and an attempt to find a lasting solution to the nagging problem.

“In short, it is a move to take gangsters and young criminals off our streets for reformation and reduce to the barest minimum crime rate in Agege by offering youths disposed to crime a window of opportunity to come good, acquire vocational skills, find their lost moral compass and get a monthly stipend of N10,000 each,” Egunjobi said.

The Council boss explained that the 250 youths drawn from all the seven wards across the council area have been enrolled in the pilot scheme in place.

He added that they would equally be taught civic education so as to become responsible citizens contributing positively to the development of the community.

“We are determined to set youths, who are into crime back on the right path because their activities are inimical to our ambitious plan to make Agege a better place. In this light, the local government is using the programme to promote civic culture among the youths that would stir them to participate in government, uphold democratic values, become responsible, productive, caring and contributing to the society in a manner never before known in the country,” he said.

The Council chief said the council is banking on community leaders, the security organisations and the general public to rally behind the programme adding that their supports are key to its overall success.

According to him, “We are counting on the buy-in from community leaders: the Pastors, Imams, market leaders, security apparatchiks and the public in general for the programme to succeed.”

