Abia Assembly begs FG to take over Abia Poly, College of Education

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia State House of Assembly has urged the federal government to take over the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, and the Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu.

Moving the motion during plenary in Umuahia, Majority Leader of the House, Chief Solomon Akpulonu, explained that it had become necessary to ask the federal government to take over the two institutions to enable adequate funding for them.

He lamented that the two institutions were yet to function optimally due to inadequate funding since the state is hampered by limited funds to cater for their numerous needs.

The Majority Leader further stated that most states of the federation host two or more federal universities, polytechnic and colleges of Education, while Abia state has only the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, which is not a conventional university and urged the federal government to address the situation.

In his words; “It has become an urgent need for more of federal government presence to be felt in the state through the taking over of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba and Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu so that they can be adequately funded as well as optimally. Other states of the federation host two or more federal universities and polytechnics, but Abia state has only the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike which is not a conventional university.”

Akpulonu prayed the House to request Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to urge the federal government to take over the two institutions to attract adequate funding.

Speaker of the House, Chief Chinedum Orji, supported the motion for the takeover of the institutions by the federal government and commended members for their contributions to the motion.

Vanguard News Nigeria

