2023: PDP BOT pledges support for Saraki’s Committee

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BoT has pledged it’s support for the party’s national reconciliation and strategy committee led by Senator Bukola Saraki in its bid to unify and reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Board chairman, Sen. Walid Jibrin gave the pledge in a chat with newsmen shortly after a meeting of the board and the committee on Thursday in Abuja.

Senator Jibrin noted that with the quality of committee members undertaking the assignment, the BOT was confident that the PDP would come out stronger and united to win the 2023 elections.

“We have given them 100 per cent support to carry out this assignment. They are fearless. They should not fear anybody, and no issue of money should be involved in this exercise.

“We trust Saraki. We know he is the kind of person that cannot be bought by anybody. So we will fully support him and will continue to give him our support 100 per cent,” he said.

Jibrin said that the Board members have given its recommendations to the committee believing that it would enrich it report and assignment.

On his part, Saraki expressed confidence in the ability of the party to bounce back, saying the meeting was fruitful.

“It looks like the party was a bit quiet or people were not sure what was going on, but I think what the committee is doing has inspired a lot of enthusiasm.

“It is a good sign and the work has just begun.

“We are going to reach out to everybody, everybody matters. Everybody has a role to play. As I said yesterday (Wednesday) that we started the process with the former president.

“Yesterday was with former governors and deputies. Today we are meeting with BOT. We are reaching out to former leaders of the National Assembly, founding fathers.

“Next week, hopefully, we are having session with women and youths and will bring them together in the issue of reconciliation and more participation and other issues.

