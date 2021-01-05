We’re safe in Ebonyi, viral video misleading— Herdsmen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

The Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association, MACBAN, Ebonyi State chapter. has said herders in the state were safe and that the video of its members being attacked was fake.

MACBAN stated this in a communique read by its Secretary, Alhaji Dani, said: “The audio and video in circulation on social media platforms alleging that herdsmen were being attacked and chased out of Ebonyi State are false, fake, misleading and orchestrated attempt by mischief-makers and enemies of peace.

“The Association is enjoying in Ebonyi State; the video is to cause disharmony between the peace-loving people of Ebonyi State and Fulani Herdsmen resident in Ebonyi State.

“Herdsmen resident in Ebonyi State have cohabited peacefully with their natives and host communities without any fear, molestation, threat or intimidation to them or their cows.

“On January 2, one of the herdsmen residents in Ebonyi State particularly at Ozigbo village by name Alhaji Adamu informed the Association of his intention to relocate to Taraba State with his family.

“According to him, he has been given a title that would warrant him staying in their village and that he would seek greener pastures for his cattle while in Taraba State.”

Also, the Ebonyi State Commissioner Police, Philip Maku through his PPRP, Loveth Odah dismissed the video as fake.

“Fulani herdsmen are not under attack or being chased out of Ebonyi State, Alhaji Adamu peacefully and willingly relocated from Ebonyi State to Taraba State.

“The attention of the Ebonyi State Police Command has been drawn to a distorted and misleading video in circulation on social media platform that Fulani herdsmen were being attacked and chased out of Ebonyi State by a faceless group.

“To set the record straight, the Command wishes to state that on the 2nd of January, 2021 one Fulani herdsman Alhaji Adamu residing at Ozibo village in Nkaleke Ichaba/Enyibishiri Community in Ebonyi L.G.A of Ebonyi State decided to relocate with some members of his family to Taraba State in-search of greener pastures for his cows as the dry season is setting in.

“Alhaji Adamu also informed the village chairman and Ichaba Development Centre Coordinator before his peaceful and voluntary relocation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Alhaji Adamu left seven other members of his family (Alhaji Musa Danfo and six others) who are still residing at the same settlement with some of their cattle.

“Therefore, the Command wishes to re-emphasise that before this video the Command has no record of a threat to the lives of the peace-loving herders or their cows, neither to those residing in the said Camp nor in the entire state.”



