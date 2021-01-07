Breaking News
VIDEO, PHOTOS: Fire guts tanker in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

A fuel-laden tanker is currently on fire at Toyota Bus-stop, Lagos.

Although Information was scanty at press time but eye witnesses’ account said the 44,000 litre-tanker was on motion when it fell sideways thereby discharging its content.

Eye witnesses’ account also revealed that law enforcement agents are yet to arrive the scene which has caused apprehension in the axis.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu is yet to comment on the incident.

UPDATED

Dampening of the area has commenced as the inferno is being managed by men of Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, and other relevant agencies.

