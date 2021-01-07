VerifyMe emerges 2020 Technology Solutions Company

Kindly Share This Story:

VerifyMe, has won the award for Technology Solutions Company of the Year at the 2020 Nigeria Business Leadership Awards, held in Lagos recently.

VerifyMe joined a list of thirty-three companies, and eight Chief Executive Officers recognized for their remarkable leadership and sustained commitment to excellence in enterprise.

According to BusinessDay Media Limited, organizers of the Awards: “The criteria for vetting was based on a balanced scorecard that assigns weighted averages to leadership, innovation, market share, financial performance, employee job satisfaction, social and environmental focus and compliance with extant regulatory requirements.”

In his acceptance speech, Olutunji Oluwole, Founder/Chairman, VerifyMe Nigeria, expressed appreciation to the organizers for the recognition and dedicated the award to the entire VerifyMe team and the company’s customers.

He said: “We are humbled to be recognized as the Technology Solutions Company of the Year. This award is a fitting cap to what has been a very unique year for us at VerifyMe. Amid the highs and lows, we’ve seen remarkable growth both in terms of transaction volumes and other indices of our business.”

“VerifyMe is driven by the vision to enable industry growth through trust. This award reinforces our commitment to this vision, and we thank BusinessDay for this recognition even as we set our eyes to transforming the verifications landscape across Africa in the coming year,” he added.

VerifyMe provides a digital trust infrastructure to the financial services sector and other industries using the most authoritative Nigerian ID data sources; namely, National Identity Number (NIN), Bank Verification Number (BVN) and Driver’s License.

All verifications are compliant with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tier III and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) directives, giving decision-makers the right tools to assess suitability for financial services and employment.

Despite a challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VerifyMe has seen significant growth with verification transactions increasing 50% and total transaction volume by 100% since January. Over 30% of commercial banks use their products, in addition to over 60 lenders and micro-lenders supported by the company’s APIs.

Looking to disrupt the verifications landscape across Africa, VerifyMe plans to control 50% of the market by revenue and conduct over two million verifications monthly by the end of 2021.

The company was recently appointed as one of the private sector technical partners by the Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to carry out the National Identity Number (NIN) enrollments.

