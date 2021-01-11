UPDATED: How Oyedamola Oke emerged LASU acting VC

Kindly Share This Story:

… as Fagbohun steps out

By Adesina Wahab

The Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, was on Monday elected the Acting Vice Chancellor by the Senate of the institution.

Sources at the meeting said 113 professors attended the meeting and Oke polled 61 votes to Prof. Wahab Elias, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, who got 51 votes.

One person did not reportedly vote.

Oke:s emergence was contrary to the permutations by some people that Elias would emerge and that he was the candidate of the establishment.

The Governing Council of the university headed by Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, later met to ratify the choice of Oke.

The Council will convey the decision of the Senate to the Visitor to the university, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had on Friday cancelled the selection process of a substantive VC embarked upon by the Council/Senate Selection Committee.

The committee had recommended Professors Olumuyiwa Odusanya, Sena Bakre and Kabir Akinyemi to the governor for the appointment of a substantive VC, but the governor discarded that due to a deluge of petitions condemning the selection process.

This is just as the eighth substantive VC, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, has handed over to Oke.

The handing over ceremony took place at the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Senate Building.

Fagbohun thereafter inspected a guard of honour mounted for him by the security personnel of the university in company with Oke.

Addressing the security personnel and workers in the VC’s Office, Fagbohun thanked them for their support for him during his five-year tenure and solicited same for the acting VC.

He later went to the Faculty of Law, where he lectured for years, for a reception by his colleagues.

