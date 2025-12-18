LASU don, Odewumi, is UNIUYO acting VC

By Adesina Wahab

A Professor of Transport Planning and Policy, Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Samuel Gbadebo Odewumi, has been appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Nigeria.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter dated 15th December, 2025, signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs Blossom E. Okorie.

The letter stated, in part: “Further to the approval of the Visitor to the University, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as communicated by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, I write on behalf of the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University to convey your appointment as the Acting Vice-Chancellor, University of Uyo, Nigeria.

“The appointment takes effect immediately and shall remain in force pending the completion of the process for the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor.”

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, has congratulated Odewumi on his meritorious appointment, describing it as a recognition of his distinguished academic career, administrative competence, and outstanding contributions to scholarship as a Professor of Transport Planning and Policy. She expressed confidence that his wealth of experience would contribute significantly to the growth, stability, and advancement of the University of Uyo.