Breaking News
Translate

Uduaghan felicitates with Tunde Fregene at 60

On 7:30 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Vincent Uduaghan

The former Commissioner for Transport in Delta State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Vincent Amejuma Uduaghan has felicitated with Hon. Tunde Fregene a chieftain of PDP in  Warri South Local Government Area and member Governing Council College of Education Warri on the occasion of his 60th birthday Anniversary today.

Uduaghan described Hon. Fregene as a patriotic member of the PDP family in the state, noting that his simplicity is worth emulating.

READ ALSOTHREAD: What Twitter CEO Jack said about Trump ban

The former commissioner in  a congratulatory message said “ I am proud and happy  that such a personality that portrays our party in a good light is from my constituency”.

” Fregene has helped in sustaining the party structures in our constituency and the State at large”.

He also wished him good health, long life, and happiness, praying that God will lift him to higher level

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!