Uduaghan felicitates with Tunde Fregene at 60

The former Commissioner for Transport in Delta State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Vincent Amejuma Uduaghan has felicitated with Hon. Tunde Fregene a chieftain of PDP in Warri South Local Government Area and member Governing Council College of Education Warri on the occasion of his 60th birthday Anniversary today.

Uduaghan described Hon. Fregene as a patriotic member of the PDP family in the state, noting that his simplicity is worth emulating.

The former commissioner in a congratulatory message said “ I am proud and happy that such a personality that portrays our party in a good light is from my constituency”.

” Fregene has helped in sustaining the party structures in our constituency and the State at large”.

He also wished him good health, long life, and happiness, praying that God will lift him to higher level

