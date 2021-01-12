Tension as herdsmen hack farmer to death in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some Bororo herdsmen on Tuesday were said to have killed a farmer identified as Ridwan after a herd of cattle destroyed the deceased’s farm.

It was gathered that Ridwan, popularly referred to as Rado of Eesa’s compound in Ijabe, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State was attacked on his farm at Boole village via Ijabe.

A resident of the community, Oluwole Segun disclosed that the herdsmen reared cattle to the area and destroyed the deceased’s farm, a situation that led to an altercation between him and one of the herdsmen.

“The altercation snowballed into a fisticuff between the deceased and one of the herdsmen during which he hacked Ridwan and he died on the spot.

“Some youths quickly rushed to the herdsmen settlement on the town, where the suspect and two others who were at the scene were caught and taken to the police station in the town.

“The police later visited the scene, evacuates the deceased’s body to a hospital,” he said.

However, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola proved abortive as her number was not reachable. But a security source confirmed that the matter has been transferred to State Police Command headquarters for proper investigation.

Meanwhile, youths in the community have been prevailed upon by elders to allow the law to take its course rather embarking on jungle justice.

