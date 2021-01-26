South Africa experiences heavy rains, floods

Kindly Share This Story:

South Africa experienced heavy rains and floods due to cyclone Eloise in the past weekend which are continuing in various parts of the country with some people being evacuated.

Sipho Hlomuka, Member of the Executive Council for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal disclosed this on Monday.

He said KwaZulu-Natal which is next to Mozambique experienced heavy rains and the ground is saturated with water since Sunday.

“In Jozini, a family had to be evacuated when their home was flooded.

“In this case, the family requested to be moved to their relatives who reside in a safer part of the area.

“In another case in Abaqulusi, Ward 13 at Esilweni, a house collapsed in the early hours of the morning at about 2 am, injuring 2 people.

“The injured were immediately taken to the hospital and have since been discharged,” said Hlomuka.

He said the disaster management team is watching the rains and ready to intervene if there is a need to.

They have opened community halls to accommodate people while observing Coronavirus protocols.

Hlomuka called on people to be vigilant and to tune into their community radio stations for the latest updates on the weather conditions.

Vanguard News Nigeria

